Who holds the record for the fastest century of the Asia Cup?

The highly-anticipated 2023 Asia Cup is being played in a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Two-time champions Pakistan began the 50-over tournament in style, winning the opener by 238 runs against Nepal in Group A. The opening game witnessed two centuries.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam registered the second-highest score of the tournament, scoring 151 off 131 balls, including four tons and 14 boundaries. Iftikhar Ahmed also smashed his century off just 67 balls, becoming the fourth fastest to smash a century in the Intercontinental tournament.

In this article, we take a look back at the fastest century in the Asia Cup history.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi holds the record for the fastest century in the tournament. The right-handed batter smashed his ton off just 53 balls against Bangladesh in 2010. He scored 124 runs off 60 deliveries as his team scored 385/7 in 50 overs. The Men in Green won that game by 139 runs.

Afridi is also the fastest Asian to score a century in ODIs, having hit 37-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 1996.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers holds the record for fastest ODI ton (31 balls vs. West Indies in 2015). New Zealand’s Corey Anderson is placed second with a 36-ball century, which also came against WI in 2014.

Sanath Jayasuriya and Suresh Raina among the fastest to hit centuries in the Asia Cup

Former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya, who owns the record for most runs in the Asia Cup, is the second-fastest ton in the tournament. The left-handed batter smashed a 55-ball century against Bangladesh in 2018. He hit 130 off 88 balls as Sri Lanka posted 332/8 in 50 overs. The Islanders won the game by 158 runs.

Suresh Raina holds the record for the third-fastest century in the tournament. The Former Indian cricketer smashed his century against Hong Kong off just 66 balls in 2008. He scored 101 off 68 balls as India scored 374/4 in 50 overs. India won the game by 256 runs.