"Who knows where we will be in four years' time" - Joe Root reflects after 0-4 Ashes drubbing

England captain Joe Root has admitted his side need to get better as a batting unit after their 0-4 drubbing against Australia in the Ashes 2021-22.

The visitors were well placed at 68/1 in pursuit of 271 runs to win the Hobart Test and end the series on a high. However, the batters once again failed to build resistance against the Aussie quicks, getting bowled out for 124 and losing the fifth Ashes Test by 146 runs.

When asked what they need to rectify when they visit Australia next in four years' time at the post-match presentation ceremony, Root said:

"Who knows where we will be in four years' time!"

Reflecting on the humiliation handed by Australia, Joe Root stated that the Three Lions need to learn quickly and come back stronger.

"It's been a frustrating tour, tough tour for us. We have to keep learning to get better. Not go away from here and keep making the same mistakes. Not long before we play Test cricket again and an opportunity to turn things around."

The 31-year-old added:

"It's pretty obvious we need to be putting more runs on the board. Too often we have not given our bowlers enough. We have been outplayed by Australia. Sometimes you have to put your hand up and say a team outplayed us."

England lost the first three Tests to lose the urn before securing a draw in the fourth Test in Sydney. Root & Co played their best cricket in Hobart until the final session of Day 3.

They lost nine wickets in Sunday's final session to end the tour on a losing note.

"We are on to something big" - Australia skipper Pat Cummins after Ashes victory

CricWick @CricWick

runs

dismissals

. average



Another century-less Ashes series for Root in Australia!



#Ashes #AUSvENG



Joe Root vs Scott Boland:runsdismissalsaverageAnother century-less Ashes series for Root in Australia! Joe Root vs Scott Boland:3️⃣9️⃣ runs4️⃣ dismissals9️⃣.7️⃣5️⃣ averageAnother century-less Ashes series for Root in Australia! 😲#Ashes #AUSvENG https://t.co/t72dcDGGf5

Aussie pacer Pat Cummins made an outstanding start to his captaincy stint, winning the high-profile Ashes series in dominant fashion.

The 28-year-old believes this could be the start of something big for Australian cricket in the red-ball format.

"To be at the end of a 5-match series with so many positives and 4-0, yeah really pumped. I am really happy as a captain, not sure if he is (smiles, on not having to bowl Nathan Lyon in the entire game). We have had some 15 players used in this series, some tough calls," Cummins said.

He added:

"Certainly feels like we are on to something big. Cam Green with bat and ball has been outstanding. Scotty Boland was fantastic. And hope the old pros continue their good work. I am super excited for overseas Test cricket. One thing in the pandemic we haven't done is not play too much of Test cricket. So looking forward to adapt."

Also Read Article Continues below

Australia will travel to Pakistan for a three-match Test series for their next red-ball assignment in March.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar