Who is the leading run-getter in the Asia Cup (ODIs)?

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will be held in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. The continental tournament, which will be played in the ODI format, will kick off with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan. The previous edition in 2022 was held in the T20 format.

Six teams will be featuring in Asia Cup 2023 and have been divided into two groups. India, Pakistan, and Nepal have been placed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are part of Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Fours after the conclusion of the league stage, which will be followed by the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup, having won the tournament seven times - six times in ODIs and once in T20I. Sri Lanka have won the title on six occasions and Pakistan twice.

Most runs in the Asia Cup in ODIs

There have been a number of impressive performances by Asian batters from across nations in the history of the Asia Cup. When it comes to the leading run-getter in the competition in ODIs, former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya tops the list.

He played 25 Asia Cup matches between 1990 and 2008, scoring 1220 runs at an excellent average of 53.04 and a strike rate of 102.52, with six hundreds and three fifties. Jayasuriya also holds the record for having smashed most centuries in the Asia Cup.

Another Sri Lankan legend, Kumar Sangakkara is second on the list of leading run-getters in the competition. He played 24 matches from 2004-2014, scoring 1075 runs at an average of 48.86. Sangakkara scored four hundreds and eight fifties in the Asia Cup.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar features third on the list. In 23 matches between 1990 and 2012, he played 23 matches, scoring 971 runs at an average of 51.10, with two tons and seven fifties. Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is fourth on the list with 786 runs from 17 matches at an average of 65.50, with three tons and as many fifties.

Current Team India skipper Rohit Sharma completes the top five. In 22 Asia Cup matches, he has notched up 745 runs at an average of 46.56, with one hundred and six half-centuries.