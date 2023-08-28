Who is the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup (ODIs)?

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. A total of six teams will feature in the continental competition, which will be played in the ODI format. The 2022 Asia Cup was held in the T20I format.

India, Pakistan, and Nepal have been placed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are part of Group B. Asia Cup 2023 will kick off with a Group B encounter between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Fours. Six matches will be played in this round followed by the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Looking at the history of the Asia Cup, Team India are the most successful side with seven wins (six in ODIs and one in T20I). Sri Lanka have won the championship six times and Pakistan on two occasions.

Most wickets in the Asia Cup in ODIs

There have been a number of memorable performances by Asian bowlers from across nations in the history of the Asia Cup. When it comes to the leading wicket-taker in the competition in ODIs, Sri Lankan spin-bowling legend Muttiah Muralitharan tops the list. He claimed 30 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 28.83, with one five-wicket haul and one four-fer.

Another Sri Lankan legend, Lasith Malinga, is second on the list. The former pacer picked up 29 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.55, with three five-wicket hauls and one four-fer.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram is third on the list of players with the most wickets in the Asia Cup. He featured in 20 matches in the tournament, claiming 29 wickets at an excellent average of 20.06 with a best of 4/19.

Spinners Ajantha Mendis and Saeed Ajmal complete the top five. Former Sri Lankan mystery spinner Mendis claimed 26 scalps in only eight matches at an average of 10.42, with two five-fers and two four-wicket hauls. As for Ajmal, he picked up 25 wickets in 12 Asia Cup games at an average of 19.40, registering best figures of 3/26.

Among Indians, former captain Kapil Dev and all-rounders Irfan Pathan and Manoj Prabhakar are the joint-leading wicket-takers in the tournament, with 22 scalps each.