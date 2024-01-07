"Who'll be Rohit Sharma's Salaar?" - Top 10 funny memes as BCCI announces Indian T20I squad for Afghanistan series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the T20I squad for India's upcoming three-match home series against Afghanistan on Sunday, January 7.

Stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made a comeback into the side after a gap of 14 months. It is also the first time they will be playing T20Is after the loss in the 2022 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide. The concentration since then was on the ODI format as the senior duo prepared for the 2023 World Cup, skipping the T20I series through the year.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav led the side in Rohit Sharma's absence during this phase. However, now the selectors have opted to put their faith in Rohit Sharma and gave him the nod ahead as the captain for the upcoming series.

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ruturaj Gaikwad were unavailable for selection due to their injury issues. The likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan failed to make it to the squad. The selectors gave a chance to left-handers Rinku Singh and Tilak Verma in the middle-order role.

On the bowling front, incumbent pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami were rested. Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar will handle the pace department in their absence.

Indian cricket fans on social media took note of the Indian squad for the Afghanistan series and expressed their views by sharing memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Team India squad for T20I series vs Afghanistan:

Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Complete Schedule of India vs Afghanistan T20I series

Match 1: January 11 (Thursday) | Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali | Time: 7 pm IST

Match 2: January 14 (Sunday) | Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore | Time: 7 pm IST

Match 3: January 17 (Wednesday) | Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru | Time: 7 pm IST

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App