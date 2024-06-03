Who is the Oman coach in 2024 T20 World Cup?

The Oman national cricket team put up a spirited fight against Namibia in their opening group stage clash of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 2. The Aqib Ilyas-led side almost defended a low 109-run target, taking the game into the super over, where they ultimately lost.

Despite the defeat, Oman were praised for not giving up and taking Namibia to the limit. Their bowling effort, especially Mehran Khan's was applauded by fans and critics alike. Apart from the players, Oman's head coach Duleep Mendis also played a pivotal role on the sidelines.

The former Sri Lanka cricketer, who represented the nation in 24 Tests and 79 ODIs, had a decorated career as a player. He captained the team to several famous wins and was even the manager of the iconic Sri Lankan side that lifted the ODI World Cup in 1996. He has also served as the team advisor and selector for Sri Lanka in the past.

Mendis was famously struck by a Jeff Thomson bouncer on his forehead during a 1975 World Cup match at the Oval and had to be ultimately carried out on a stretcher.

As a captain, his most notable moment was leading Sri Lanka to their first-ever Test series win in 1985 against India. Before that, the nation were winless in their first 15 attempts in the longest format, a streak that began from 1982.

Mendis cut an animated figure in the thrilling tie and had come out on the field to have a chat with the players and the officials before the super over began. However, he was slammed on social media for not giving Mehran Khan, the bowler who defended five runs in the final over, the ball in the super over.

The preferred choice Bilal Khan ended up conceding 21 runs, a new T20 World Cup record, which proved to be too steep for Oman to chase down.

Duleep Mendis has been involved with Oman cricket for over a decade now

Duleep Mendis has played a huge hand in Oman's rise in international cricket. The Middle Eastern nation was guided by the former player en route to their maiden T20 World Cup appearance in the 2016 edition, and they also qualified for the 2021 edition, where they got to play the group stage matches on home soil.

“When I came to Oman they did not have any cricket grounds, the first green ground came after my arrival and then the second one. We started building one by one, now we have two grounds in the same place," Mendis had said in an interview with Island Cricket back in 2021.

Oman are next scheduled to face Australia in Barbados on Wednesday, June 5.

