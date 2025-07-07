Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to India's resounding win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test ft. Ravi Shastri

Team India scripted a majestic 336-run win over England in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Men in Blue finally secured a red-ball win at the iconic venue after a string of crushing losses, including the 2021-22 series finale.

The Shubman Gill-led side were firm favorites to level the series after posting a mammoth 608-run target and picking up three wickets to conclude Day 4. There were concerns that rain might play spoilsport on the final day, but luckily for India, conditions cleared out after an hour or so.

The England batters frustrated the Indian bowlers, but Akash Deep ran the show to dismiss Ollie Pope and Harry Brook with brilliant deliveries, while Washington Sundar trapped Ben Stokes LBW at the stroke of Lunch. The English tail wagged along with Jamie Smith to delay the inevitable, but Akash Deep bagged his 10th wicket of the match to conclude the proceedings.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five expert reactions to India's resounding win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test.

#1 Michael Vaughan

The former England captain shed light on Shubman Gill's captaincy, terming it as valuable as the plethora of runs he scored in the second Test. He spoke of how India were able to quash all the pre-match chatter regarding their team selection and the decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah while trailing 0-1 in the series.

All the talk was the team selection, leaving out Kuldeep Yadav, there is no Jasprit Bumrah, you are 0-1 down in the series, it is your second Test as captain, there has been a few question marks about his captaincy in that first game, and all of a sudden, he has produced a masterclass. Not just a masterclass with batting, I thought in terms of his leadership, he looked every ounce of a captain this week," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

#2 Ravi Shastri

The former India head coach noted the dominant fashion with which India have played on the tour so far, and was delighted over the fact that the team finally have something to show for on the series scoreline, which is nothing less than they deserve.

He praised the team's character as well, noting how they made a statement to all the critics who doubted their ability to pick up 20 wickets without Jasprit Bumrah.

"It's been 10 days of enthralling cricket, and India has dominated 90% of it. To finish on the winning side augurs well because it's a tough pill to swallow when you have dominated the previous Test match for 80-90% of the time, and then you lose it on the last day, it's not easy. You have a gap for seven days, it's playing on your mind, you sometimes want to get out on the field quite immediately to rectify things, and they've done exactly that," Shastri said on Sky Sports.

"And with Bumrah not playing and to still be able to take 20 wickets, I think this team has shown a lot of character, and the way they've bounced back is fantastic. Even with the way Shubman (Gill) spoke, he is measured, calm, grounded, and takes it one game at a time. That's one of the most positive things to come out for India, as a young captain, who is learning his trade," he further stated.

#3 Aakash Chopra

The former opening batter confidently claimed that Shubman Gill and co. have tamed Bazball. The Ben Stokes-led side have often frustrated and dominated oppositions on flat pitches, but are in need of some soul searching as their Plan A has backfired, with India making better use of the conditions than they.

"We had never won at Edgbaston to date, but we have done that now. If we see the last few overseas wins, we have created history every time. We had never won in Cape Town, the Optus Stadium in Perth, and the Gabba, but we have won there now. We are conquering frontiers we hadn't conquered thus far. We made Bazball lick dust. This win needs to be celebrated. We have outplayed the opposing team in every department," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar

The legendary former cricketer heaped praise on the team for their first-ever win at Edgbaston. Tendulkar was part of two matches played at the venue, but could not push the team to a win despite an average of 46.75 in four innings.

The legend highlighted Shubman Gill's twin mammoth knocks, while also highlighting KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja's crucial contributions with the bat. He also made it a point to mention Mohammed Siraj's stunning catch to dismiss Josh Tongue towards the end of the contest.

"A 𝘚𝘩𝘶𝘣lime innings from the 𝘮𝘢𝘯 of the moment! Congratulations, @ShubmanGill, on powering India to a brilliant Test victory! @RishabhPant17, @klrahul, and @imjadeja batted very well, especially in the 2nd innings," Tendulkar posted on X after India's triumph.

"India’s approach was to take England out of this game and force them to play differently, making sure that there would only be 1 winner. What impressed me most about the bowlers was the length they bowled. Needless to say, Akash Deep was the standout bowler, and in my opinion, he bowled the ball of the series to Joe Root. P.S.: Enjoyed the catch taken by Mohammad “Jonty” Siraj," he added.

#5 Irfan Pathan

The former all-rounder praised the way Shubman Gill marshaled the new-look team going through transition after a slew of retirements. He opined that India's strong performances have put England on the back foot ahead of the second half of the series.

"This is victory of a young India. This is the victory of a team going through a transition period. But this win has shown that Shubman Gill is standing very tall even when it is a team of equals. Very tall with his batting and his leadership as well. This is a big thing for India that they now have not a prince but an emperor of Test cricket. This is not just leveling the series but a huge statement to Bazball. England will have to answer a lot of questions now. Now all eyes will be on what England will do in the third Test," the former all-rounder said on his YouTube channel.

The third Test between the two heavyweights will take place at Lord's, from Thursday, July 10, onwards.

