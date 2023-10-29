Who has scored most runs for India against England in ODIs?

Team India will take on England in match number 29 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. The Men in Blue are currently second in the points table with 10 points from five matches. A win on Sunday will push them to the top of the points table, a position currently occupied by South Africa.

England, on the other hand, are languishing in the last position in the points table. They have won only one of their five 2023 World Cup matches so far. The defending champions came into the tournament with plenty of expectations, but it has been an anti-climax as they have succumbed to defeats against New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Looking at the head-to-head numbers between the two teams, the Men in Blue enjoy a 57-44 lead over the Englishmen. If we talk about leading run-getters, former India captain MS Dhoni has scored the most runs for India against England in the one-day format. In 48 matches, he has notched up 1546 runs at an average of 46.84 and a strike rate of 87.94, with one hundred and 10 fifties.

Former middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh is second on the illustrious list. Yuvraj scored 1523 runs in 37 ODIs against England at an average of 50.76 and a strike rate of 101.60. The southpaw struck four hundreds and seven fifties against the Englishmen.

Expand Tweet

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Suresh Raina complete the top five list of Indian batters with the most runs against England in the ODIs. Tendulkar scored 1455 runs in 37 matches at an average of 44.09 and a strike rate of 89.20, with two hundreds and 10 fifties.

Kohli has so far notched up 1340 runs in 35 matches, averaging 43.22 with a strike rate of 88.68. He has three centuries and nine half-centuries to his name in ODIs against England.

As for Raina, he totaled 1207 runs in 37 matches at an average of 41.62 and a strike rate of 92.06, with one hundred and 11 fifties.

Most runs for India against England in the ODI World Cup

Among batters with the most runs for India against England in the ODI World Cup, Tendulkar heads the list. He scored 227 runs in four matches, averaging 56.75, with a best 120.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid (115 runs), skipper Rohit Sharma (102 runs), and Yuvraj (100) are the only other batters to have scored 100 or more runs against England in the ODI World Cup.