Who is the most successful captain in T20I cricket?

The T20I format of cricket became very popular after the International Cricket Council (ICC) conducted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. The Indian team emerged victorious in that competition under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

When one looks at the highest number of T20I wins by a captain, MS Dhoni is number one on that list along with Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan.

Dhoni led India in 72 matches, where the team emerged victorious on 42 occasions. Meanwhile, Afghan captained Afghanistan in 52 matches, with 42 of them ending in his team's favor. The third name on this list is England's Eoin Morgan, who has 39 wins as the captain.

Morgan has the opportunity to become the most successful T20I captain of all time at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. If England win four games at the mega event, Morgan will overtake both Dhoni and Afghan.

Virat Kohli's T20I wins as the captain

Virat Kohli (in blue) will step down as the Indian T20I captain after T20 World Cup 2021

Many fans would have known by now that Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the Indian T20I captain after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Kohli led the Indian T20I team for the first time in 2017.

To date, he has captained India in 45 matches, recording 29 wins and 14 defeats. Two matches ended with no result. Kohli currently has an impressive win percentage of close to 65%.

Kohli will lead the nation one last time in the shortest format of the game during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old can end his T20I captaincy career on a high by helping India win the trophy.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee