Who is Tom Hartley? 5 interesting facts about the England spinner selected for India Tests

Tom Hartley is one of the three uncapped players that England have chosen in their squad for the upcoming Test series against India. The left-arm spinner comes in with a similar profile to Jack Leach and will compete against the likes of Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir for a spot in the playing XI.

England will play their second series of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) in India and are on the lookout to mend their recent record in the country. They have won only one Test in nine attempts since 2016, but remain the last nation to win a series on Indian soil.

There are bound to be some expectations from the spinners, and England's current spin bowling unit is arguably not one that many would have envisioned. Hartley, in particular, claimed a place in the team over Liam Dawson, which says something.

On that note, let us take a look at five interesting facts about Tom Hartley ahead of his maiden Test tour.

#1 Hartley made his England debut in 2023

Hartley was part of the ODI series against Ireland during the buildup to the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, he was not in consideration as a rookie for the tournament, with the spin responsibilities being handed to the likes of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.

He made his international debut in the second ODI of the series in Nottingham, returning with figures of 0-48 in his team's 48-run win. Hartley was also part of the playing XI for the third ODI in Bristol but did not get an opportunity to bowl as rain only permitted 31 overs to be played before the contest was abandoned.

#2 He has a batting average of 30 in first-class cricket

A key aspect that made Hartley separate from the others is his handy batting. He has scored 522 runs in 25 first-class innings at an average of 30. He also has two fifties to his name and a high score of 73.

Handy runs down the order will be crucial for England, especially with their aggressive playing style. Hartley could settle in well in the lower order for England, and frustrate India, who anyway struggle with the opposition tail. He might just prove to be the closest thing England have for Axar Patel.

Granted that all of his runs have only come in England, and he has never quite played in true subcontinent conditions, but his reputation as a handy batter will certainly be noted by England.

Hartley was part of the England Lions squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier this year. He scored key runs in the lower order for the team and was also solid with the ball in the unofficial ODI series.

#3 He is the son of European Championship gold medallist Bill Hartley

Tom's father, Bill Hartley, was a renowned athlete, having represented England in numerous prominent events across the globe throughout his career. His pinnacle came in the form of a gold medal in the 4x400m relay in the 1974 European Championship in Rome.

He also won a silver medal in the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch for the same event. His running career ended in 1982 following an Achilles tendon injury.

#4 He was crowned Lanchasire's Young Player of the Year in 2020

Hartley rose through the ranks and his maiden venture came during the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020, where he made four appearances for Lancashire, bowling 111 overs in the process. He also played a huge part in the county's white-ball campaigns as well.

The form, and the eventual award, bore results when he was roped in by the Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

#5 Australians mistook him for a pace bowler

Tom Hartley's tall frame makes him a curious case for a spinner, much like West Indies' Suliemann Benn.

It is easy to consider him as a pacer just by his frame, but he manages to make the most of his height as a spinner too, extracting extra bounce off the surface.

"People expect me to be a big, fast seam bowler!" he laughs. "I’ve gone to Australia a couple of times and they see me rock up and think: 'Bloody hell, are you sure he’s a spinner?' It plays to my advantage with the bounce I can get and the height I can bring it down from, so I think it’s a really advantage for me. Being an anomaly can always be in your favour," Hartley said in an interview with The Cricketer in 2021.

Will Tom Hartley be the most lethal spinner for England in India? Let us know what you think.