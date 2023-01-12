"Who is unbeatable at home like Team India?" - Irfan Pathan takes an indirect dig at Pakistan after India wrap up ODI series against Sri Lanka

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan took an indirect dig at the Pakistan cricket team after Team India continued their dominance at home. Rohit Sharma and Co. defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets at Eden Gardens on Thursday, January 12, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pathan congratulated the Men in Blue for their commanding performance on home soil. Since 2010, India have hosted 25 ODI series at home, winning 22 of those. The three defeats came against Pakistan in 2012-13, South Africa in 2015, and Australia in 2018-19.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have struggled to expand their dominance at home. They recently suffered a 79-run defeat against New Zealand in the second ODI in Karachi.

Taking a sly dig at Babar Azam and Co., Pathan wrote on Twitter:

"Congratulations team India for one more home series win. who else is unbeatable at home like team India ??? #INDvSL."

Asked to bowl first, the hosts did a commendable job of restricting the Lankans to 215 runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets apiece, while Umran Malik scalped two.

In response, the Men in Blue were in a spot of bother, losing their top-order batters cheaply. But KL Rahul (64*) steadied the ship for the home side, sharing crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (28), Hardik Pandya (36), and Axar Patel (21) to take India home.

"Having games like these teach you a lot" - Indian captain Rohit Sharma after a close win in Kolkata

Rohit Sharma and Co. survived a top-order failure before handing Sri Lanka their second consecutive defeat in the three-match ODI series.

The Men in Blue stressed that these games are a learning curve for the side ahead of the ODI World Cup later this year.

"I thought it was a close game but having games like these teach you a lot," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "We had to scrap and build an innings under pressure. It's something that we've been speaking about for a while now."

India will be eyeing a whitewash when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

