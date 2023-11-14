Who will be the umpires in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, November 13, released the list of match officials for the two semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup.

Australia’s Rod Tucker and England’s Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires in the first semi-final between India and New Zealand. England’s Richard Kettleborough and India’s Nitin Menon, meanwhile, will perform on-field umpiring duties in the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia.

The knockout round of the 2023 World Cup will kick off on Wednesday, November 15, with the first semi-final between the Men in Blue and the Kiwis at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The second semi-final between South Africa and Australia will be held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

In an official release on Monday, ICC revealed the full list of match officials for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals. While Tucker and Illingworth will be the on-field umpires for the India-New Zealand game, Joel Wilson will be the third umpire, Adrian Holdstock the fourth umpire, and Andy Pycroft the match referee.

The game will be special for Tucker as he will be standing in his 100th ODI. Incidentally, Illingworth was one of the on-field umpires when New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in the 2019 World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford, while Tucker was the third umpire.

The ICC release further stated that Kettleborough, who stood in his 100th ODI when the Netherlands played Sri Lanka on October 21, will be standing in his third consecutive World Cup semi-final.

While Kettleborough and Menon would be the on-field umpires for the South Africa-Australia semi-final, Chris Gaffaney will be the third umpire, Michael Gough the fourth umpire, and former India pacer Javagal Srinath the match referee.

Full list of match officials for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals

Below is the list of match officials for the two 2023 World Cup semi-finals:

Nov 15: Semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand, Mumbai

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth and Rod Tucker

Third umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Nov 16: Semi-final 2, Australia vs South Africa, Kolkata

On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon

Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Fourth umpire: Michael Gough

Match referee: Javagal Srinath