Who won yesterday's The Hundred 2022 match, Oval Invincibles (OVI) vs London Spirit (LNS) - Match 2?

The second game of The Hundred tournament saw the London Spirit take on the Oval Invincibles at Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, August 4.

After choosing to bowl first, the Invincibles couldn’t stop London from getting off to a brisk start. Zak Crawley in particular was finding boundaries with ease and Adam Rossington cleared the fence a couple of times.

With that start, the London Spirit were eying for a good finish, however, Mohammad Hasnain struck twice in his spell to remove both openers. Sunil Narine removed Glenn Maxwell, who was eyeing a big knock to reduce the Spirit to 55-3.

Dan Lawrence and Eoin Morgan stitched together a partnership of sorts, and while they were doing that, they also ensured they took the attack to the opposition and put the pressure back on the Invincibles.

Morgan, who returned to playing competitive cricket after a lengthy break, showed that he still has it in himself. The southpaw slammed 47 off 29 deliveries, including three maximums and five boundaries. Once that partnership was broken, Keiron Pollard (19* off 13) put the finishing touches and ensured the London Spirit posted a mammoth total on the board.

Reece Topley (1/26) and Sunil Narine (2/25) had a good outing with the ball but it wasn't enough to stop the Spirit from posting that big total.

Oval Invincibles batters had the task up their sleeves and needed 172 to gun down the target. All they needed was a brisk start, which is exactly what they failed to do. In the space of 17 deliveries, they lost the likes of Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, and Sam Billings, as things turned ugly and they were reduced to 12-4.

It was Nathan Ellis who turned out to be the star with the ball for the London Spirit, who struck twice inside the 17 deliveries. Hilton Cartwright and Jordan Cox got together to steady the ship, but it was Ellis who again came back to break the 72-run stand as Cartwright perished after a breezy 42.

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL

Runs - 28

Wickets - 3



Our 🦁 Nathan Ellis put up a spirited performance for London Spirit to bag the Player of the match against the Invincibles



#TheHundred #NathanEllis #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings Balls - 20Runs - 28Wickets - 3Our 🦁 Nathan Ellis put up a spirited performance for London Spirit to bag the Player of the match against the Invincibles

Tom Curran came in and clobbered the bowling attack a bit, but the task got tighter and tighter. However, it all went down to the wire, and the Oval Invincibles needed 17 off the last five deliveries and Danny Briggs who almost turned out to be the hero for them. However, he couldn’t hold on to his nerves as Oval fell short of three runs in the end.

Spirited bowling sees London Spirit at the second spot

The game got tantalizingly close at the end, Invicinables, who were once reduced to 12-4 made a match out of it as the middle-order batters had other ideas. They brought them right back into the contest but it was Jordon Thompson who held on to his nerve in the end to give them that crucial two points to win their first game of the season.

