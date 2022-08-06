Who won yesterday's The Hundred 2022 match, TRT vs BPH - Match 4?

Trent Rockets defeated Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets in Match No. 4 of the 2022 Men's Hundred at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday (August 6).

After being put in to bat first, the Phoenix lost the early wicket of Will Smeed. Miles Hammond and skipper Moeen Ali stitched together a 53-run stand to bring their team back into the contest.

However, both batters perished in quick succession and the Rockets clawed their way back into the contest. From there on, Liam Livingstone took charge and scored 47 runs off 28 balls with one four and as many as five sixes.

The batters after him couldn't bring out the big shots, and in the end, the Phoenix scored 143 for the loss of seven wickets. Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers for the Rockets as he returned with figures of three for 24 runs.

Luke Wood, Lewis Gregory and Samit Patel had decent economy rates as well. Patel got the crucial wickets of Hammond and Dan Mousley.

Rockets get home comfortably

The Rockets lost the early wicket of Dawid Malan, who was dismissed by Moeen. However, Alex Hales and Colin Munro steadied the ship for the side. The duo added 52 wickets before Livingstone got rid of Munro to break the partnership.

Munro looked ominous, having scored 36 off 22 with five fours and two sixes. With 45 needed, Hales smashed Graeme van Buuren for two sixes in a row to make the Rockets the favorites to win the match.

Hales got to his fifty off 36 and brought the required rate under a run-a-ball. The right-hander got out on 55 off 38 with five fours and two sixes. Joe Root gave Hales support, scoring an unbeaten 25-ball 34.

