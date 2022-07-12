Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, CSG vs LKK - Match 17?

The Chepauk Super Gillies took on the Lyca Kovai Kings in the 17th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Tuesday (July 12).

Chepauk Super Gillies skipper Kaushik Gandhi won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Lyca Kovai Kings’ batters made a decent start. Suresh Kumar (32) and Sai Sudharsan (27) contributed which helped them lay a platform. Shahrukh Khan scored a quickfire fifty (51* off 28 balls) to help the side post 170 on the board in their 20 overs.

Sai Kishore bowled beautifully for the Super Gillies and finished with figures of 2/25 in his four overs. The bowling side picked up seven wickets in total.

The Chepauk Super Gillies got off to a steady start. They lost three wickets in the first seven overs. Narayan Jagadeesan and Sai Kishore joined hands and led the recovery work. Both put up a solid partnership for the fourth wicket, which helped their side get closer to the target.

Jagadeesan and Sai Kishore scored 75 and 48, respectively, to chase down the total in the penultimate over. Abhishek Tanwar starred with the ball for the Lyca Kovai Kings as he picked up three wickets but his side failed to defend the total as they lost the game by five wickets.

Chepauk Super Gillies register their second win of TNPL 2022

The Chepauk Super Gillies didn’t have the best of the starts to this year’s competition. They lost their first two games but have turned the tables around. They beat the Ruby Trichy Warriors in their last game and carried the winning momentum forward by beating the Lyca Kovai Kings in their fourth game.

The defending champions have gained some momentum and will be eager to keep performing in their upcoming fixtures.

The Lyca Kovai Kings failed to hold their nerve against the Super Gillies and have suffered their third loss of the competition. They have four points to their name in five games.

The Lyca Kovai Kings need wins as there will be an intense battle for the top four spots going ahead in the competition. Shahrukh Khan will hope for his side to fire in unison to get back to winning ways.

