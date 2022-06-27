Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, LKK vs DD - Match 5?

The fifth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 saw the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) take on the Dindigul Dragons (DD) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Sunday. It was a high-scoring affair.

The Dindigul Dragons skipper Hari Nishanth won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Lyca Kovai Kings had a decent start as they put up 48 in the powerplay without losing any wicket.

The Dragons fought back in the game as they removed both openers. The Kings lost their way for a bit in the middle overs, but U Mukilesh scored 49 off just 25 balls to help them finish their innings on 188. R Vivek of the Dragons picked up three wickets with the ball as they picked up eight wickets in total. Rangaraj Suthesh and M Silambarasan also chipped in with a couple of scalps each.

It was a daunting task to chase down this mammoth total. K Vishal Vaidhya and Hari Nishanth led the charge with the bat at the top of the order as they both put up 100 runs between them. Vaidhya scored 49 and Nishanth was dismissed on 60 as it laid a platform for them.

R Vivek played a brilliant cameo of 22 off 10 balls lower down the order to help his team get across the line in the last over with four balls to spare. R Divakar and skipper Shahrukh Khan finished with two wickets each.

Dindigul Dragons bounce back after beating Lyca Kovai Kings on Sunday

Hari Nishanth in action (Image Courtesy: Times of India)

The Dindigul Dragons faced the Ruby Trichy Warriors in their opening game of the competition. It was a disappointing performance from them as they suffered a heavy loss. They needed something special and everyone stepped up in their next clash to bounce back in the competition. The bowlers struggled a bit but the batters contributed to chase down 189 with five wickets in hand.

The Lyca Kovai Kings also lost their opening game of the competition and needed to be at their absolute best in their next game. They failed to fire in unison against the Dragons and suffered a loss. Shahrukh Khan will hope to lead by example in their next game.

