Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, RTW vs LKK - Match 15?

Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) faced Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) in the 15th match of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The encounter was held at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan won the toss and put the Ruby Trichy Warriors in to bat. The Warriors got off to a decent start. Murali Vijay walked in at four and played a fantastic innings of 61 off 35 balls. His innings comprised of three fours and five maximums.

But their last six batters departed for single-digit scores as they were bundled out on 135 in 19.3 overs. Abhishek Tanwar starred with the ball for the Kings as he picked up three wickets.

The Lyca Kovai Kings’ batters meant business from the start of their innings. Contributions from Ganga Sridhar Raju (27), Sai Sudharsan (27), and Shahrukh Khan (24*) helped them chase down the total with three overs to spare.

RTW did pick up five wickets in total but failed to create further inroads as they lost the game by five wickets.

Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) suffer their third consecutive loss

Ruby Trichy Warriors Team Photo (Image Courtesy: Cricket World)

Things have gone south for the RTW as they have now lost their third consecutive game of the season. They defeated the Dragons in their opening game of the competition but failed to pick up from the win.

The Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, lost their first two games but have changed their fortunes. They won their next two games and jumped to third position in the points table. They have found the right combination and will be hoping to keep performing in a similar fashion in their upcoming games.

