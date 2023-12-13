"Whoever comes or goes, please stay with Rinku for the World Cup" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rinku Singh's knock in 2nd IND vs SA T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rinku Singh for scoring an enterprising half-century in the second T20I between India and South Africa and urged the Indian think-tank to stick with him for next year's T20 World Cup.

Rinku smashed an unbeaten 68 off 39 deliveries as the Men in Blue posted 180/7 in 19.3 overs in a rain-truncated game in Gqeberha on Tuesday. The Proteas eventually won the game by five wickets via the DLS method to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rinku should be in India's T20 World Cup squad. He reasoned (4:00):

"Keep investing in Rinku Singh. He is now a part of the ODI squad as well. Whoever comes or goes, please stay with Rinku for the World Cup. Take him carefully along with you because he has scored runs whenever and wherever he has played."

The former India opener praised the southpaw for once again bailing the side out of trouble. He elaborated (2:30):

"Rinku Singh deserves praise. He struck his first T20I half-century. India were once again struggling slightly when he came to bat. To be fair, it has happened twice or thrice in the last series that he got to bat around the eighth to eleventh overs, and it happened this time as well."

Rinku joined Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36) in the middle when India were reduced to 55/3 in the sixth over. The duo strung together a 70-run partnership in just eight overs to help the visitors set a challenging target for the hosts.

"He stays very stable and expects the bowler to err in line" - Aakash Chopra on Rinku Singh's approach

Rinku Singh struck nine fours and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out Rinku Singh's simple approach while hitting boundaries behind the wickets. He explained (2:50):

"The way he played, he hit seven fours behind the wickets, behind point and square leg. He stays very stable and expects the bowler to err in line, that he would play behind point if he gets the ball outside off-stump and try to turn his body and hit a four to fine leg if the ball is directed at his body."

The reputed commentator praised the youngster for using the gaps intelligently. He said:

"The third man and fine leg are both kept inside these days, or else at least one of them is inside, and that is a possible shot to get a four. So he plays cricket intelligently."

Chopra concluded by highlighting that Rinku excels as a finisher despite not being as strongly built as other big hitters. However, he acknowledged that the relatively short-statured batter hit two mighty sixes off Aiden Markram's bowling in Tuesday's game, with one of them even breaking a glass pane in the media box.

