"Whoever gets POTM give it to him" - Fans react sarcastically to Daryl Mitchell's jittery half-century in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions trophy final

Daryl Mitchell played a fighting knock for New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The right-handed batter scored 63 runs but faced 101 deliveries, striking at 62.37, drawing reactions from social media users. His innings comprised three boundaries.

Mitchell finally got going after his fifty, scoring 10 runs off Mohammad Shami in the 46th over of the Kiwi innings. The 33-year-old, however, holed out to Rohit Sharma at mid-off.

During his knock, Mitchell shared a valuable 57-run stand for the fifth wicket with Glenn Phillips to recover the BlackCaps from 4/108. He also added 46 runs with Michael Bracewell for the sixth wicket.

Fans on X trolled Daryl Mitchell for his poor strike rate in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. One user wrote:

"Well played Daryl Mitchell. Only lockdown kids will criticize this knock."

Another user wrote:

"Daryl Mitchell just played one of the shi*tiest innings of ODIs."

A third user added:

"Daryl Mitchell. Whoever gets POTM needs to give it to him today."

Here are a few more reactions:

New Zealand set a 252-run target for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final

Fighting 50s from Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand post 251/7 against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. Bracewell scored 53 runs off 40 balls. Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips also chipped in with 37 (29) and 34 (52), respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy spun a web around the Kiwi batters, returning with two wickets apiece. Yadav, in particular, took the prized wickets of in-form Ravindra and Kane Williamson to leave New Zealand in disarray. Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja also bagged one wicket apiece.

Rohit Sharma-led India will be keen to continue their unbeaten streak in the 50-over tournament and win their second consecutive ICC trophy after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the BlackCaps would hope to lift their second Champions Trophy title after a gap of 25 years.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final live score and updates here.

