"Whoever makes the mistake, ideally, he should only get out" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's run-out in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Shubman Gill's run-out in the fifth Test against England was a game-changing moment. However, he highlighted that the Indian captain was the right batter to get out, considering it was his misjudgment that led to the dismissal.

Gill was run out for a 35-ball 21 in India's first innings on Day 1 (Thursday, July 31) at The Oval. The visitors ended the day at 204/6 after Ollie Pope had won the toss and asked them to bat first.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out that Gill got out because of his own mistake, highlighting that Sai Sudharsan would have been found short of the crease had he run.

"Shubman Gill's run-out was a pivotal moment. It was a game-changing moment. I will be very honest, it was his own mistake. It was almost suicidal because it was a misjudgment. A run out happens when you misjudge a non-available single," Chopra said (4:05).

"He ran as soon as he defended. If Sai Sudharsan had run, he would have been run out. In that run, one guy had to get run out. Whoever makes the mistake, ideally, he should only get out, or else it's said that whoever got out, it's his mistake only," he added.

Aakash Chopra praised Shubman Gill (743 runs) for breaking Sunil Gavaskar's record (732 runs) for the most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. However, he acknowledged that Gill was expected to score more runs in the first innings.

"If Sai Sudharsan had run, he would have been barbecued" - Saba Karim on Shubman Gill's run-out in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Shubman Gill was run out after being sent back by Sai Sudharsan. [P/C: Getty]

During a discussion on Sony Sports, former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim noted that Sai Sudharsan would have lost his wicket had he responded to Shubman Gill's call.

"Sai Sudharsan said that whether you are GT's (Gujarat Titans) captain or the Indian team's captain, he won't run because it's early days in his Test career, and he didn't want to lose his wicket. If Sai Sudharsan had run, he would have been barbecued," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator termed it a brain-fade moment for the Indian captain.

"Don't know what the thought process was. It was a complete brain-fade moment. Gautam Gambhir's expression was telling, 'Captain sahab, what have you done?' He was in such good form. If an in-form batter makes such a mistake, it's a setback for sure," Saba observed.

In the same discussion, former India batter Hemang Badani expressed hope that Shubman Gill's run-out shouldn't end up as a game-changing moment. He highlighted that Rishabh Pant's run-out in India's first innings of the third Test at Lord's changed the course of the game.

