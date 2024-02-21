“Whole of India misses Mahi bhai” - Shubman Gill’s endearing tribute to MS Dhoni ahead of Ranchi Test

Young Team India batter Shubman Gill paid a special tribute to MS Dhoni ahead of the fourth Test against England, which will be played in the latter’s home town of Ranchi. Gill said that it doesn't matter where the team plays, Dhoni is always missed by the entire nation.

India will take on England in the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi starting on Friday, February 23. The hosts are 2-1 up in the five-match series and will look to take an unassailable lead by clinching the fourth Test match.

At a press conference ahead of the Ranchi Test, Gill was asked for his thoughts on Dhoni since the match is going to be played in his home town.

“The whole of India misses Mahi bhai a lot. It doesn’t matter where you play, in Ranchi or anywhere else,” Gill replied.

Dhoni remains a hugely popular figure in Indian cricket despite retiring from international cricket back in 2020. He will next be seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The 42-year-old led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equalling fifth title triumph in the 2023 season.

Dhruv Jurel recalls fanboy moment with MS Dhoni

Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel made his Test debut in the previous India-England clash in Rajkot. Like most Indian players, he too has had a Dhoni fanboy moment. Speaking about the same, Jurel told bcci.tv:

"I was just watching him and stood up, like 'is this MS Dhoni standing in front of me'. That was the first time I interacted with MS Dhoni, so I was just pinching myself, 'Is this a dream?' I met him in 2021, I guess, my first year of IPL. I asked him, 'can I have one photo with you' and we clicked a photo. He gave me one advice -- just go out, watch the ball and play.”

The youngster added that he is keen to meet Dhoni during the fourth Test in Ranchi.

"It is always my dream to meet Mahi bhai. The last I met him was in IPL, but I wanted to meet him in India jersey. Whenever I spoke to him, I got to learn some things and that helped a lot in my cricket. I will try to meet Mahi bhai in Ranchi and talk to him," Jurel added.

The 23-year-old made an impressive Test debut in Rajkot. He scored 46 with the bat and effected a brilliant run out of Ben Duckett.

