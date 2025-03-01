"Why don't you actually look at why your team has not qualified?"- Sunil Gavaskar hits back at critics of India's 2025 Champions Trophy schedule

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the overseas experts who opined that Team India have the easiest schedule in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy mega event. Gavaskar believes that fans should not care much about their opinions.

Ad

Due to off-field reasons, India refused to travel to host country Pakistan for their 2025 Champions Trophy matches. Hence, the ICC arranged India's matches in Dubai. After India dominated in their first two games, former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton pointed out how India have the 'undeniable advantage' of staying at one place and playing all their games at one venue.

Speaking with India Today, Sunil Gavaskar hit back at the English experts, urging them to focus on their own team instead of talking about India's schedule.

Ad

Trending

"I think these are all wise and experienced people. Why don't you actually look at why your team has not qualified? That's what I was going to ask you, sir. Rather than constantly focusing on India, are you even looking at your own backyard?"

Ad

While India have already qualified for the semifinals, England became the first team to be eliminated from Group B after a shock defeat to debutants Afghanistan. Gavaskar commented that England should focus on getting better results on the field.

"They need to understand that their salaries also come from what India brings to the world of cricket"- Sunil Gavaskar

In the same interview, Sunil Gavaskar further mentioned that some overseas experts are always complaining about India. He does not see a point in replying to them.

Ad

"As I said before, it's not even worth commenting on. It really isn't. They are always mourning. They just cannot seem to understand where India stands in international cricket-in terms of quality, income, talent, and, more importantly, in terms of generating revenue."

"They need to understand that their salaries also come from what India brings to the world of cricket," Gavaskar concluded.

India will play their next 2025 Champions Trophy match on March 2 against New Zealand in Dubai. It will be interesting to see if India can complete a hat-trick of wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news