Why is Anrich Nortje not playing today’s SA vs SL match of 2023 World Cup?

South Africa have been dealt with a severe blow ahead of the 2023 World Cup as their ace pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the tournament due to a fitness issue.

The Proteas team will commence their campaign in the mega-tournament today (October 7) against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

South Africa will miss Nortje in the bowling department as he was a crucial weapon and enforcer for them in the middle overs and death with his express pace. He also has experience playing in India, as he plays for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL.

Nortje suffered a lower-back injury during the ODI series against Australia last month. After performing scans and assessment by the medical team, it was decided that he could not partake in the World Cup.

Fellow pacer Sisanda Magala is also missing the World Cup due to an injury concern. Lizaad Williams and Andile Phehlukwayo replaced them in the South African squad.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first on Saturday as he felt the dew factor could ease things while chasing in the evening. The side will be without Maheesh Theekshana for this contest.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma revealed that he wanted to bowl first, saying:

"Would've wanted to bowl first too. The build-up has been great. Couldn't get all of the practice games but the home games have put us in good shape.

"From a batting point of view, adjusting to conditions is a task. Same with the bowling. We have four pacers in Gerald, Marco, KG and Lungi. Keshav is the specialist spinner and our normal top 6 for the batting."

South Africa playing XI for their 1st 2023 World Cup match

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka playing XI for their 1st 2023 World Cup match

Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha.

