"Why would anyone need over 150 kgs of luggage on a cricket tour?" - Former India batter bewildered by revised BCCI rules after BGT 2024-25

Former India batter Aakash Chopra questioned some of the new rules reportedly put in place by the BCCI following the men's team's Test series defeat in Australia. With one of the latest norms suggesting the BCCI will pay up to 150kgs worth of a player's luggage on tour, Chopra wondered whether any cricketer would need that much baggage.

Media reports suggest the players now can't travel separately and only in the team bus. Reacting to it, Chopra wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"All players will have to travel on the team bus’. Finding this one most amusing. Wasn’t that always the norm??? If it isn’t the case anymore…it’s worth finding out who changed that?? And why??"

Trending

Expand Tweet

He added:

"The other interesting thing that caught my eye is - BCCI will pay till 150kgs for a player baggage. Over and above to be paid by the player.

"Why would anyone need over 150 kgs of luggage on a cricket tour?? No cricket kit-bag can exceed 40 kgs. 15 bats will be under 20 kgs. 110 kgs of clothes?? 🫣 and seems like even that’s not enough for few!!! And why would you want the board to pay for excess baggage beyond that anyway???"

Expand Tweet

The Test series defeat Down Under was India's first against Australia in the longest format in the last ten years.

Team India head coach's job under the scanner, claims report

Gautam Gambhir. (Image Credits: Getty)

With India losing the Border Gavaskar Trophy and reports of rift within the team emanating, Gautam Gambhir's job is reportedly on the line. PTI claim that Gambhir's performance will be evaluated following the 2025 Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19.

Before the series defeat in Australia, the Men in Blue suffered a 3-0 whitewash at home to New Zealand and Sri Lanka consigned them to a landmark ODI series loss prior to that. For the first time, the sub-continent nation will also not play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final either, having got there twice previously.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news