"Why don't you appreciate the performance?" - When MS Dhoni reacted to criticism over team selection after a famous triumph

The Men in Blue's triumph in the 2007-08 Commonwealth Bank (CB) Series under MS Dhoni marked the beginning of new era in Indian cricket. India registered their first one-day series win in Australia in 23 years by winning the best of three finals 2-0. Significantly, the famous victory was achieved after some tough selection choices were made, which did not sit well with many big names in Indian cricket.

Legends like Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid were left out of the one-day team for the 2007-08 CB series. There were some ripples in Indian cricket no doubt. Many even questioned Dhoni and wondered if he had got too big for his shoes. The man from Ranchi, however, proved all his critics wrong by leading India to victory with a young side in the 2007-08 CB series, which also featured Sri Lanka.

In an interview given to Cricinfo following India's memorable tri-series win Down Under, Dhoni explained the tough selection move and opined that it was the need of the hour. He also urged critics and journalists to appreciate the Indian team for what they had managed to achieve in Australia. The then Indian captain said:

"I was pretty clear about the players I wanted in the side. That's what I said to the selectors as well. You can see the kind of team I got. It's very important because the process and the timing were criticized a lot. But sometimes it is very important to send the message across, because sometimes people neglect the answer."

The keeper-batter admitted that he was well aware of the consequences if the move backfired, but was happy to be proved right.

"What now? Why are people not asking the same questions now? Because if the result was not in our favor, what would have happened? Would the people have been really behind this side or behind individuals? You [the critics] questioned this side but now that it's performed you need to back it.

"We all knew, and you all knew, what would have happened if this side didn't do well in Australia. Now that it has done well, why don't you appreciate the performance?," the Indian legend went on to add.

India beat Australia by six wickets in Sydney in the first final of the 2007-08 CB series. The Men in Blue then got the better of the Aussies by nine runs in Brisbane to clinch the tri-series.

MS Dhoni's performance as batter in 2007-08 CB series

Apart from leading the team admirably, Dhoni also made a crucial contribution with the willow in India's 2007-08 CB series win. In nine innings, he scored 347 runs at an average of 69.40 and a strike rate of 73.98, with two half-centuries.

Gautam Gambhir was the leading run-getter in the series. In 10 innings, he notched up 440 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 82.70, with two tons and one half-century. Gambhir was followed by Sachin Tendulkar (399 runs), who scored 117* in the first final and 91 in the second.

