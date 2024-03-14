"Why not Australia or India?" - Ravichandran Ashwin on England hosting yet another WTC final

Veteran Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has pointed out how England have hosted both the World Test Championship (WTC) finals till now, and they are set to host the upcoming one as well in 2025.

Questioning the move, Ashwin suggested that countries like India and Australia should also be given an opportunity to host the marquee clash. He also highlighted that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad would be a great fit for an ICC final.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"The last two WTC finals happened in England. Should we change the venue? Why not Australia or India? We have the massive Narendra Modi Stadium waiting to host another great final. What do you think about that? Another person suggested playing on the home ground of the table toppers. That is also a decent thought. But the Australian weather in June is a little dull, so we don’t know about that."

It is worth mentioning that the inaugural WTC final was played between India and New Zealand in Southampton in 2021.

In 2023, India and Australia competed against each other in the WTC final in London (Kennington Oval). The upcoming 2025 WTC final is also slated to be played in London (Lord’s).

"I feel yet another WTC showdown awaits us" - Ravichandran Ashwin on India-Australia meeting in the WTC 2025 final

Ravichandran Ashwin expressed confidence about India qualifying for the WTC final for the third time in a row. He opined that the Men in Blue could potentially be up against Australia in yet another final.

Speaking about the WTC 2025 final, he said:

"We still have two home series and an away series. Same with the Aussies. Looking at all of this, I feel yet another WTC showdown awaits us. Of course, we are at a transition, so our fingers are crossed.."

India are currently placed at the top of the points table in the ongoing WTC cycle with a PCT (percentage of points) of 68.51. Australia, on the other hand, are second with a PCT of 62.5.