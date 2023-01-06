“Why is there no balance [in the team] and clarity in approach?” - Saba Karim unhappy with Team India's performance

Saba Karim has lashed out at Team India after a 16-run loss in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, January 5. The former India selector believes there is no balance in the team or clarity in the team's approach. Karim pointed out that India’s top order has failed more often than not.

The veteran added that the hosts can’t depend on the lower-middle order and Suryakumar Yadav to bail them out every time from critical situations.

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

"A lot of them have experience playing IPL or international cricket. Why is there no balance [in the team] and clarity in approach?"

He added:

"The biggest problem is India’s top order. When experienced players were playing, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya bailed us many times. Now, there is a similar situation. This issue needs to be addressed."

The statement came after Shubman Gill’s multiple failures as an opener. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi also failed to deliver in solitary T20Is despite having the experience of playing in the IPL.

Team India were down to 46/3 in the first game and 57/5 in the second T20I against the Islanders.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N…



#TeamIndia | #INDvSL The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.Scorecard The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… #TeamIndia | #INDvSL https://t.co/YoE4hvgZoA

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi also agreed with Karim. Speaking on the same show, he pointed out India can’t always depend on Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Suryakumar to rescue the team.

“The top order needs to contribute. Hardik Pandya’s form with the bat was not as expected. If we look at the two games, the lower order saved us, especially Axar and Suryakumar.”

Reetinder Singh wants Team India to deliver in the series decider against Sri Lanka

Sodhi wants Team India to make improvements in the bowling department. He also wants the batters to deliver if the hosts want to win the series decider on January 7.

He said:

"In the first game, batting wasn’t proper. In the second match, our bowling wasn’t proper. Our bowling took a beating. It’s time when Sri Lanka will think that they have a big chance, so we have to stop them from winning the series. It will only happen if we do the basics right- bowl and bat well."

BCCI @BCCI 🏾 #INDvSL A warm and traditional welcome in Rajkot as #TeamIndia arrive for the third and final T20I, which will take place tomorrow! A warm and traditional welcome in Rajkot as #TeamIndia arrive for the third and final T20I, which will take place tomorrow! 💪🏾 #INDvSL https://t.co/6Z7IOGO0BS

The veteran feels Hardik Pandya and Co. need to come up with the right mindset against the reigning Asia Cup champions.

"We hope India will play with a better mindset."

With the T20I series evenly poised at 1-1, Team India will be in action in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Poll : 0 votes