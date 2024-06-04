Why is Ben Stokes not playing the 2024 T20 World Cup?

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is not part of the national squad currently in the Caribbean for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The defending champions are gearing up to kickstart their campaign with a clash against Scotland in Barbados on June 4, but Stokes chose to take a step back from the shortest format himself.

After reversing his ODI retirement to partake in England's 2023 ODI World Cup, the general expectation was that Stokes would continue with his role in the white-ball team and help the side defend their title. However, in the build up to the tournament, Stokes expressed his unavailability to the selectors, instead choosing to prepare for England's upcoming red-ball season at home.

"Opting out of the IPL (Indian Premier League) and the (T20) World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future," Stokes had said in April 2024.

"The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I wish Jos [Buttler], Motty [Matthew Mott] and all the team the best of luck in defending our title," the all-rounder had added.

Stokes played an integral role in England's win in the previous edition in Australia, a couple of years before. The all-rounder had stepped up in the final, scoring an unbeaten fifty to guide the team to their second T20 World Cup title.

Stokes is currently playing for Durham in the County Championship

Stokes had undergone surgery to address his dodgy knee ahead of the Test series against India. The Test skipper played all five Tests, but bowled only five overs in total. He subsequently opted out of the IPL as well to return to full fitness and feature as a full-fledged all-rounder.

He chose to play for Durham during the off-season to prepare himself for the home summer instead of playing for England at the T20 World Cup. The left-handed batter has scored 20 runs in three innings, but his return to bowling is going to plan. He has picked up 15 wickets in two matches, including a five-wicket haul against Lancashire.

Stokes was recently spotted at the England football team's training camp as they prepare for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany.

