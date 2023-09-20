"Why blame Babar Azam only" - Javed Miandad defends Pakistan skipper amidst criticism over Asia Cup 2023 debacle

Pakistan legend Javed Miandad came out in defense of skipper Babar Azam following the side's disastrous run in the Asia Cup 2023. The Men in Green finished at the bottom of the Super Fours points table and suffered a humiliating 228-run defeat to arch-rivals India and a final-ball loss to Sri Lanka in a virtual semi-final.

Babar, ranked No.1 in the world in ODIs, endured a downward slide following an incredible 151 against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener, scoring only 56 runs in his next three innings.

Speaking at a match of the 40's Global Cricket Event, Miandad felt that the captain should not be held solely responsible for the team's dismal performance at the Asia Cup.

"Why blame Babar Azam only when the rest of the team didn't perform as well in the Asia Cup matches against India and Sri Lanka. Look our team is not as bad as it played in the Asia Cup. It has plenty of potential to do well in the World Cup," said Miandad.

The former skipper also felt the sooner Pakistan adapts to the Indian conditions and its hostile crowds, the better their performance is likely to be.

"The only thing is how quickly our players cope and adjust to playing in Indian conditions before big crowds and in a country where they will encounter some hostility. The sooner this suspense about the final squad is ended the better it is for us in the mega-event," added Miandad.

Pakistan are yet to announce their final 15-member squad for the World Cup following their embarrassing Asia Cup exit.

They will play their opening game of the Mega event against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6.

Pakistan's struggles in the Asia Cup continue

Pakistan endured another disappointing Asia Cup campaign.

Pakistan's latest Asia Cup disappointment was another addition to the side's continued struggles in the prestigious continental tournament. In the 16 editions of the competition, the Men in Green have emerged victorious just twice - in 2000 and 2012.

At the same time, India have won eight Asia Cup titles, with Sri Lanka not far behind at six. Pakistan have also qualified for the grand finale only five times compared to India and Sri Lanka, who have played 11 and 13 times, respectively.

Their horrendous showing in the Asia Cup has been arguably the main reason for the fans being robbed of an India-Pakistan clash in the summit clash.

It appeared as if the recent edition could break that drought when Pakistan had to defend 252 in 42 overs against a struggling Sri Lankan batting unit. Yet, an inconsistent bowling display combined with shoddy fielding meant that the Lankans hunted down the target off the final ball in a thrilling finish.