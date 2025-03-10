"Why we didn’t go is way above my pay grade" - Hardik Pandya's interesting take on Team India after 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has remained tight-lipped on the side not playing in Pakistan after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. Despite Pakistan hosting the tournament, India played all of their games in Dubai after refusing to travel to Pakistan for security reasons.

While many claimed it to be a massive advantage for India to remain stationed at Dubai throughout the tournament, the Men in Blue produced incredible on-field performances to finish unbetean.

Talking to the reporters after the final, Pandya responded to the side not playing in Pakistan, saying (via Indian Express):

"This team enjoys each other’s company and success. It is not an individually driven team. It’s Team India. We all believe that everyone can finish the game or do something magical. I am sure Pakistani people living in Dubai must have enjoyed our performance. The question of why we didn’t go is way above my pay grade."

He added:

"We have all come together for one goal; if you score zero, it doesn’t matter as long as the team is winning. I have always played cricket to win. This is not just a dialogue. I have always put the team above myself. It doesn’t matter if Hardik Pandya does well or not, but the team must do well. This mindset has helped me face hardships and taught me not to run away from challenges."

"If challenges are tough, throw punches. Keep fighting. Don’t leave the battlefield. If you give up, you won’t learn and grow. t’s like fielding; if you dive, you will be able to stop the ball. If you don’t, you will never understand the outcome."

Hardik played as India's second seamer for most of the competition, resulting in the side's ability to go with four specialist spinners. Despite not blowing away the run-scoring or wicket-taking charts, the 31-year-old made timely contributions with the bat and the ball to help India win their third Champions Trophy title.

“Lately, bowling has become very close to my heart" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya picked up crucial wickets for India at different stages in the innings [Credit: Getty]

Hardik Pandya also revealed his love for bowling in recent times and how it leads to his exploits with the bat.

The star all-rounder picked up four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy at an economy of under six. Hardik also scored almost 100 runs despite batting at No. 7 with a strike rate of over 106.

"Lately, bowling has become very close to my heart. If Hardik Pandya is bowling, then I don’t have to worry about my batting. My bowling takes care of my batting. I have liked hitting sixes since I was 14 years old. But back then, I didn’t have the strength. Now I have the power. The years of hard work are paying off at the right time," said Hardik (as per the aforementioned publication).

Hardik was one of the stars in India's title run in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and his all-round heroics meant the Men in Blue have now won back-to-back ICC titles.

