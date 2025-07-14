"Why on earth would you play that kind of shot?" - Saba Karim criticizes star batter's dismissal on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Saba Karim has criticized England's star batter Harry Brook for attempting an injudicious shot that led to his dismissal in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He highlighted that the shot was inexplicable as the hosts were gaining momentum at that stage.

Brook was dismissed for a 19-ball 23 as England were bowled out for 192 in their second innings on Day 4 (Sunday, July 13) at Lord's. The visitors ended the day at 58/4 in pursuit of a 193-run target.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Saba Karim wondered why Harry Brook tried an indiscreet shot when England were seemingly on top.

"The attack had started and the momentum was shifting. There was a 37-run partnership, and Harry Brook had done the job of breaking the bowler's rhythm. After that, playing this shot, it's very difficult to explain. Harry Brook might find it very difficult to explain it to himself," the former India wicketkeeper-batter said.

"Why on earth would you play that kind of shot? You had to play smart cricket here. You had done the job you were supposed to do. If you played this over with a straight bat, there wouldn't have been any problems," he added.

Saba Karim highlighted that the right-handed batter had played an on-drive against Nitish Kumar Reddy in the previous over and should have attempted similar shots against Akash Deep.

"He had played an on-drive between midwicket and mid-on in the previous over from Nitish Kumar Reddy. So it's not like he can't play shots in that direction. At this time, the pressure was mounting on Akash Deep, and it was a moment in that innings when England were slowly and slowly taking control," he observed.

Harry Brook scooped Akash Deep for two fours and clubbed him for a six over long-off in his previous over. He tried to sweep a slightly fuller delivery from the Indian seamer and was bowled behind his legs,

"It was a massive error by Harry Brook" - Saba Karim on England batter succumbing to his ego in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Harry Brook had struck four fours and a six during his 23-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Saba Karim opined that Harry Brook fell prey to his ego.

"It was a massive error by Harry Brook. How many times do we talk about playing after keeping your ego within you? Many times, you feel that you have already played that shot, that you have been playing the scoop shot, but you didn't even play the scoop here," he said.

The former India selector added that the shot was unjustifiable under the circumstances.

"You tried to sweep it very fine, and you chose the wrong length to play that shot. No matter how much you try, you won't be able to justify that kind of shot, because you cannot play such a shot at a stage when you are wanting to post a big score to set a target," Saba Karim observed.

Hemang Badani, another analyst on the same show, credited the Indian team for Harry Brook's dismissal. The former India batter highlighted that the England batter was forced to play the sweep as the long-leg fielder had been moved finer, although he wasn't sure whether it was Shubman Gill or Akash Deep's planning.

