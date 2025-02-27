“Why everybody loves seeing England lose” - Former batter’s interesting take after AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former England batter Mark Butcher said that the hate England attract is justified given their attitude towards ODIs and their below-par performances. Jos Buttler and co. have hit yet another rock bottom after being knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy with a loss to Afghanistan in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26.

England began their campaign with a defeat to arch-rivals Australia and had to secure a win over Afghanistan to remain alive in the tournament. They desperately needed a triumph to stave off the criticism, which has been persistent after a slew of horrid campaigns in white-ball cricket.

A poor display with the ball led to England being tasked with a 326-run target to remain alive in the tournament. The batters crumbled under pressure in the run chase, falling short by eight runs to mark another dark day in English cricket history.

Mark Butcher lambasted the England team's casual attitude towards the 50-over format, and for picking and choosing when to turn up.

"I completely and utterly understand why everybody loves seeing England lose. "The arrogance of English cricket to decide that after you strived for all that time to win a 50-over World Cup and then within the next breath, decide it's not important enough," Buther told Wisden.

"The very thought that you think you are good enough to decide one format isn't worth your time, but still feel that you are up there and deserving of winning these major trophies is part of the reason why people can't stand us," he added.

England's casual attitude was called out by former players like Kevin Pietersen and Steve Harmison, during the disastrous tour of India recently. The visitors headed into the Champions Trophy on the back of an ominous ODI series whitewash against the Men in Blue.

"I feel sorry for the players" - Mark Butcher on the state of England cricket

England have had a rough time in white-ball cricket since their forgettable 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, where they failed to qualify for the semi-finals after coming in as defending champions. After the 2024 T20 World Cup debacle, head coach Matthew Mott was axed while Brendon McCullum took over after Trescothick's reign as interim coach.

Butcher remarked that England, by no means, are an ODI powerhouse like before.

"I feel sorry for the players, because you go there in all of these competitions with very high hopes of winning ... but what right do we have to think that you're gonna be good enough to a win a 50-over competition?" Butcher added.

The Jos Buttler-led side will play their final group stage contest on Saturday, March 1, against South Africa in Karachi,

