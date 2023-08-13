"Why are you giving overs to Yuzi Chahal in the powerplay?" - Aakash Chopra on questions surrounding Hardik Pandya's captaincy in 4th IND-WI T20I

Aakash Chopra has questioned Hardik Pandya's handling of Yuzvendra Chahal and the other Indian bowlers in the fourth T20I against the West Indies.

The Windies set India a 179-run target after opting to bat first in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, August 12. The Men in Blue chased down the target with nine wickets and three overs to spare to draw parity in the five-match series.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was taken aback by Hardik Pandya's overuse of his spinners in the first 10 overs and especially his utilization of Chahal within the powerplay. He elaborated:

"The West Indies made a good start but Arshdeep Singh bowled a bouncer and dismissed Kyle Mayers. It was the second over of the innings and then he was stopped. Then eight overs of spin were bowled in the first 10 overs. Why eight overs of spin are being bowled in the first 10 overs, really nobody knows."

The former Indian opener added:

"Why are you giving overs to Yuzi Chahal in the powerplay? You started with Axar Patel and got him to bowl three overs. It's not that he conceded 15 runs in his three overs, he got hit for 30 runs in three overs but you still gave him three overs."

Axar Patel bowled the first over of the West Indies innings and conceded 14 runs. He bowled two more overs in the powerplay and was taken for 12 runs in his third over.

"Yuzi Chahal can be used better than this" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's usage of the leg-spinner

Yuzvendra Chahal finished with figures of 1/36 in four overs.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Hardik Pandya is not using Yuzvendra Chahal as judiciously as Sanju Samson utilizes him for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. He stated:

"Yuzi Chahal got hit for 13 runs in his first over, you bowl him there and get him back again. Why it is happening like this, I have got no idea. In my opinion, Yuzi Chahal can be used better than this, which Sanju Samson showed by doing it."

The reputed commentator believes Hardik underutilized his seamers, especially with the new ball. He observed:

"Mukesh Kumar, who bowled well, was not given the new ball. Mukesh Kumar was bowled in the end once again. This time at least he was given three overs, last time he was given only two. Fast bowlers bowled only two overs with the new ball, which were bowled by one guy (Arshdeep). Hardik Pandya bowled just one over, proved expensive and didn't come back."

Mukesh Kumar was not given the new ball and was only introduced into the attack in the 14th over of the West Indies innings.

Arshdeep Singh was removed from the attack despite dismissing Kyle Mayers in the second over of the Windies innings. He was brought back to bowl the sixth over, in which he got rid of Brandon King to account for both wickets to fall in the powerplay.

