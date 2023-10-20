Why has Hardik Pandya been ruled out of the IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match?

Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand in Dharamsala. The two teams will lock horns on Sunday (October 22).

The Men in Blue have gotten off to a great start in the tournament by winning all four matches so far.

They began the campaign by overcoming a top-order batting collapse against Australia, where Virat Kohli and KL Rahul won the game with wonderful knocks under pressure. Team India then bulldozed past Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

However, the hosts suffered a massive blow during the match against Bangladesh on Thursday as their premiere all-rounder Hardik Pandya was injured while fielding off his bowling. On the third ball of the ninth over, Pandya tried to stop the ball with his leg during follow-through after the batter hit a straight shot.

Hardik could not stop the ball but also lost control and fell down. The Indian team physio came in soon to check him as he was down on the ground in pain. Pandya would then limp off the field and did not return during the match again.

The BCCI gave an official update about Hardik Pandya's situation on Friday. They confirmed that Pandya will miss India's next match versus New Zealand and would join the squad next week in Lucknow before the match against England.

The BCCI's media release read:

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI medical team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England."

India's schedule for their remaining games in the 2023 World Cup:

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST