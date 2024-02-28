Why is Harmanpreet Kaur not playing today's MI vs UPW match in WPL 2024 

Mumbai Indians (MI) women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is not part of the proceedings for the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter against the UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 28.

The reigning Orange Cap holder, unfortunately, has to miss out on the encounter against the Alyssa Healy-led side due to a niggle. The defending champions are taking no risks considering the prolific start that they have made to the tournament, as well as the fact that there is still a long way to go.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been replaced by Humaira Kazi for this particular encounter. MI will certainly miss her leadership as well as her batting in the middle order.

The skipper has been influential in both of MI's wins this season so far, scoring a crucial knock in the tense run chase against DC in the season opener and anchoring the run chase against GG after a wobbly start.

Who is leading the Mumbai Indians in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will be led by their premier overseas candidate, Nat Sciver-Brunt in the absence of their regular skipper. The UP Warriorz won the toss, and abiding by the pattern so far, opted to bowl first.

The Alyssa Healy-led side are looking for their first win of the season after losing out to both the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently.

"Harmanpreet has a bit of niggle and will not be playing in this game. There are a couple of more changes. Shabnim Ismail also misses out, she is also having a little niggle and Issy Wong makes a comeback," Nat Sciver-Brunt said during the toss.

"Harman has a lot of experience and she knows the local players very nicely, so I tried to pick a few tips from her. Yes, there are a lot of RCB support here, however, we are doing well and hope to give our best tonight."

Mumbai Indians XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Amelia Kerr, Humairaa Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur Sajeevan Sajana, Issy Wong, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani

