Why has the ICC prepared two pitches for the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has prepared two pitches for World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia, which begins at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday, June 7.

The decision to prepare two pitches for the mega final was taken following a warning from oil protesters, who threatened to vandalize the pitch and ground during the WTC final. Following the protest threat, security at the Kennington Oval cricket ground has also been increased.

A report in ANI quoted ICC sources as saying that the governing body has also made changes in section 6.4 of the Playing Condition rule for making an alternative pitch.

If the pitch gets damaged, an assessment will be made over whether the surface is good enough for the match to continue. If not, a call will be taken on whether the second pitch can be used for the WTC final.

The report added that both captains, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, have been apprised of the situation. If they agree to play after the pitch gets damaged, then the WTC final will go on; else the match could even get called off or abandoned.

The WTC final is scheduled to get underway at 3 pm IST on June 7 at The Oval. There is also a reserve day in place (June 12) to make up for lost time in case rain or weather hampers play on any of the five days of the Test match.

Dinesh Karthik shares pictures of The Oval pitch ahead of WTC final

On Tuesday night, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shared images of The Oval surface, which will be used for the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia. While tweeting two images of the pitch from different days, he wrote:

“The pitch is ready for the #WTCFinal! A little browner as the grass is 6mm today compared to 9mm yesterday. What would you choose if you win the toss?"

DK @DineshKarthik



A little browner as the grass is 6mm today compared to 9mm yesterday.



What would you choose if you win the toss? The pitch is ready for the #WTCFinal !🏏A little browner as the grass is 6mm today compared to 9mm yesterday.What would you choose if you win the toss? The pitch is ready for the #WTCFinal!🏏A little browner as the grass is 6mm today compared to 9mm yesterday. What would you choose if you win the toss? https://t.co/IKvWNlLHm2

Since the WTC 2023 final is being played at a neutral venue, the pitch has been a matter of constant debate. Most pundits have given Australia the upper hand, keeping the conditions in mind.

Squads for India vs Australia WTC final

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Poll : 0 votes