Why Imran Khan will miss “Parade of Champions” ceremony during 2023 World Cup final? 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to organize a 'Parade of Champions' event during the final of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (November 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It is aimed at honoring all the World Cup-winning captains so far at the end of the first innings. Team India and Australia will lock horns in the pinnacle clash in front of more than one lakh fans this weekend.

BCCI is planning to do a couple of programs, including the parade of champions on the big day. They have already extended invitations to all the captains, who won the trophy in the past, to grace the event.

The captain of the Pakistan team, Imran Khan, who won the 1992 World Cup, will unfortunately miss the event. He will not be able to travel to India as he is currently detained and behind bars in Pakistan. He was arrested on August 5 this year and the court then sentenced three years in prison after ruling him guilty of selling state gifts illegally.

Which captains have won the ODI World Cup so far?

Ever since the inception of the Tournament in 1975, ten captains have managed to get their hands on the silverware. Among them, only Clive Loyd and Ricky Ponting have won it twice. Here are the captains who won the trophy so far:

Clive Lloyd (1975, 1979- West Indies), Kapil Dev (1983 - India), Allan Border (1987 - Australia), Arjuna Ranatunga (1996 - Sri Lanka), Steve Waugh (1999 - Australia), Ricky Ponting (2003, 2007 - Australia), MS Dhoni (2011 - India), Michael Clarke (2015 - Australia) and Eoin Morgan (2019 - England). All the nine players are expected to be present on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

BCCi will felicitate them by giving special blazers during the innings break of the match. The ceremony will commence at 5:30 pm (IST).