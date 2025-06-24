Why are India and England players wearing black armbands on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test?

Team India and England players are wearing black armbands on the fifth day of the first Test to honor late Dilip Doshi. Dilip Doshi, a former Indian cricketer, passed away aged 77, on Tuesday, June 24.

Dilip Doshi made his Test debut for India back in 1979. The left-arm orthodox spinner went on to represent the country in 33 Tests from 1979 to 1983. He picked up 114 wickets at an average of 30.71 with four four-wicket and six five-wicket hauls in his career.

He also played 15 ODIs for the country, having made his debut in 1980. Doshi bagged 22 wickets in the format at an average of 23.81. The former spinner had a staggering first-class career. He played 238 first-class matches and claimed as many as 898 wickets at an average of 26.58 with 43 five-wicket hauls.

Earlier, BCCI also released a statement from president Roger Binny, who said -

"It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Dilip Doshi. He was a true artist of spin bowling, a gentleman both on and off the field, and a dedicated servant of Indian cricket. His impact on the game was immense, and he inspired a generation of cricketers with his skill and dedication. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity during this difficult time."

Dilip Doshi passed away in London, with the Indian team being in Leeds for the first Test against England.

England need 350 more runs on Day 5 to beat India in first Test

The Test is evenly poised heading into the fifth and final day. England were set a target of 371 runs in the final innings. By stumps on day four, they managed to get to 21/0, needing 350 more runs with all wickets intact on the final day.

While chasing 350 runs is considered a pretty tough task on the final day of a Test match, the chase seems possible in this case given the way England have played the format in recent times.

Given their aggressive approach, known famously as 'bazball', the Indian bowlers have their task cut out. Along with Jasprit Bumrah, the others will also have to step up for the visitors to pick all 10 wickets in a single day if they are to win this Test.

