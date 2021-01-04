“Why would India want to go to the Gabba? No one wins there”- Brad Haddin takes a dig at Team India

Former Australia wicket-keeper Brad Haddin has claimed that Indians are wary of playing the fourth Test at the Gabba due to the hosts' exceptional record at the venue. Australia have not lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988.

Haddin’s comments come in the wake of reports that India are reluctant to travel to the Gabba as they would be placed in hard quarantine - they can only move out of their hotel rooms for playing and training once they arrive in Brisbane.

Haddin told Fox Cricket:

"From a cricket point of view, why would India want to go to the Gabba? No one wins at the Gabba, Australia plays really good cricket there and no one's won for a really long time (besides the Aussies). There's a lot of moving parts here. The one thing is these guys have been in a bubble for a long, long time and they might just start to be getting a little bit tired."

Haddin added that a Test match venue cannot be changed over quarantine rules, pointing out that India were aware what was going to happen when they arrived in Australia.

He further said:

“You knew there were restrictions, you knew this could've happened. Yes, it's been a long time now they've been in quarantine first with IPL and now with the Australian summer. But it's the same with the Australian teams, we haven't heard them whinge and they've just got on with it. To me, it just looks like they're trying not to play at the Gabba.”

Follow rules or don't come to The Gabba: Queensland minister

Following reports of India’s unwillingness to play at the Gabba over quarantine worries, Queensland health minister Ros Bates clarified that no leeway will be given to the Indian team.

Queensland's Shadow Sports Minister Tim Mander went to the extent of saying that the Indian team should not come if they do not want to abide by the rules.

She was quoted as telling Fox Cricket:

"Have you ever had any dealings with the BCCI? They seem to have a fair bit of power over people. It comes down to probably what the Queensland government's going to allow them to do... But I can't see India not getting their way, to be honest with you."

While India and Australia will feature in the third Test at Sydney from January 7, the fourth and final Test of the tour is scheduled to be held at the Gabba from January 15.