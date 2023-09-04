Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s Asia Cup 2023 match vs Nepal?

The leader of India's pace attack, Jasprit Bumrah, will miss their second match of the 2023 Asia Cup against Nepal on Monday.

The right-arm pacer flew back to Mumbai from Sri Lanka on Sunday to be with his wife Sanjana Ganesan as the duo welcomed their first child. Bumrah and Sanjana, a popular TV broadcaster, got married in March of 2021.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it," the pacer wrote on his Instagram.

Bumrah recently made his return to international cricket after a long injury-forced break but didn't get to bowl in the first match against Pakistan because rain washed out the second innings after India posted 266 batting first. However, he did show some encouraging signs with the bat, scoring 16 (14), the third-highest of the innings.

He is expected to be back for the Super 4 round of the tournament. If India defeat Nepal or the match gets washed out again, they'll qualify as 'A2' for the next stage and will play again against Pakistan on September 10.

Who has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's playing 11 against Nepal?

India have brought in Mohammed Shami to replace the Mumbai Indians man in the playing 11. They also had Prasidh Krishna in the wings but have seemingly gone for experience instead of the former's skiddy deliveries.

Shami has played 90 ODIs for India, picking up 162 wickets at an average of 25.99 and a strike rate of 27.81. He can deliver in all phases of the match but it would be interesting to see how he fares in the death overs.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in Palleke. You can catch live action here.