Why is Kane Williamson not playing today's IND vs NZ 3rd T20I?

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will not play in the third and final T20I against India on Tuesday, November 22. The ace batter was ruled out of the contest beforehand due to a pre-arranged medical appointment.

The Blackcaps are currently trailing India 1-0 in the three-match series, following their heavy defeat in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui.

Skipper Williamson top-scored for the team in the contest, recording 61 runs off 52 deliveries, but it was not enough to take the team to victory.

The Tauranga-born player has struggled with his elbow for quite some time, which has gone on to affect his form as well. However, head coach Gary Stead assured that the medical appointment has not got to do anything with his elbow.

Williamson had a rather lean T20 World Cup 2022 campaign as he led New Zealand into the semi-finals of the tournament. He was among the runs at the business end of the event, but his poor strike rate remains a glaring issue in the ever-evolving T20 format.

Who is leading New Zealand in Kane Williamson's absence?

New Zealand have roped in Mark Chapman as the replacement player for their skipper. In terms of captaincy duties, senior bowler Tim Southee will take charge of the team.

The right-arm pacer led the Kiwis during the three-match T20I series in the 2021 tour of India, where the ace batter did not feature. Williamson is expected to return to the team soon to play the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Men in Blue.

While rain delayed the proceedings a bit, the downpour only resulted in the toss being delayed by 30 minutes. New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first. As mentioned earlier, Williamson has been replaced by Mark Chapman in the playing XI.

Team India also head into the contest with a solitary change. Harshal Patel replaces Washington Sundar from the winning combination in the second T20I.

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at McLean Park in Napier.

