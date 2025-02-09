Why is Kuldeep Yadav not playing IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025?

Team India's left-arm leg break bowler Kuldeep Yadav will not be a part of the playing XI for the second ODI between India and England which is being played today, February 9, at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The 30-year-old has been rested, with leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy being handed his debut in the format.

Kuldeep Yadav made a comeback to the national side after a long gap. The spinner last played for India against New Zealand in the first Test, following which he was ruled out of the remaining two Tests and the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After recovering from his groin surgery, Kuldeep underwent rehabilitation for two months and played in the first ODI, where he picked up the wicket of Saqib Mahmood.

At the toss for the second ODI, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that the team management had decided to rest Kuldeep Yadav and play Varun Chakravarthy, with the southpaw being one of the two changes mentioned at the toss. Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also made way for Virat Kohli, who missed the first ODI due to a knee injury.

Team India's Playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs England: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

England won the toss and elected to bat first in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

England skipper Jos Buttler managed to call the right face of the coin at the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI. The 34-year-old mentioned that the visitors had made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in pacers Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and all-rounder Jamie Overton in the XI.

Team India holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after winning the opening match of the series in Nagpur. The two teams will be playing in the second ODI at Cuttack today followed by the last game in Ahmedabad on February 12.

