"Why Menon Why?" - Top 10 funny memes after a controversial umpiring decision ruled Virat Kohli out in Delhi Test between India and Australia

A controversial umpiring call once again cost Indian star batter Virat Kohli his wicket. Umpire Nitin Menon received heavy criticism from fans and analysts after he adjudged Kohli out as a leg before wicket (LBW) on the second day of the 2nd Test between India and Australia in Delhi on Saturday (February 18).

Virat Kohli (44) asked for a DRS review immediately following the decision of the on-field official. In the replays, it seemed that the ball hit the bat and pad at the same time. However, the third umpire deemed that the ball hit the pad first and went ahead to check ball tracking.

There, the ball was only clipping the leg stump marginally, and it came out as an umpire's call, after which the 3rd umpire declared Virat Kohli out.

Indian cricket fans were furious after the umpire's verdict as they felt there was no conclusive evidence that the ball hit the pad first. They expressed such views and went on to troll the umpire by sharing memes on social media platforms.

"I was respecting the good balls and looking to put away the bad balls" - Indian all-rounder Axar Patel after his magnificent knock on Day 2 of the 2nd Test vs Australia

Speaking after stumps on Day 2, Axar Patel (74) reflected on his knock and opened up that he was trying to play to the merit of the ball.

His 114-run partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin for the eighth wicket bailed India out of trouble in their first innings. After looking good to take a lead of more than 100, the visitors could only secure a slender one-run lead due to Axar and Ashwin's herculean batting effort.

Axar Patel shed light on his approach during the knock and said (after Day 2 stumps):

"The more important thing is how we managed to come back from the situation we were in. I think the ball was hitting the middle of the bat and that was giving the confidence. I was respecting the good balls and looking to put away the bad balls."

He added:

"Once I got used to the pace of the wicket, I realized it wasn't hurrying on. The pitch was slowing up. Wanted to attack the left-arm spinner since he was turning the ball in. The runs don't matter, whatever it is, we have to go get it. That isn't the focus. We have to bowl well in the morning session to try and get wickets as soon as possible."

Australia ended Day 2 with 61/1 on the board and extended their lead to 62 with Travis Head (39*) and Marnus Labuschagne (16*) at the crease.

