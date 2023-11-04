Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing today’s ENG vs AUS match of 2023 World Cup?

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the team’s 2023 World Cup match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The 32-year-old has flown home to Perth due to personal reasons.

The update over Marsh came after Glenn Maxwell had also been ruled out of the match against England after suffering another freak injury. The batting all-rounder fell off the back of a golf cart and suffered conclusions.

Meanwhile, providing an official update on Marsh, Cricket Australia (CA) released an official statement on Thursday, which read:

"Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 late last night for personal reasons. A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed. No further detail will be offered at this time.”

Marsh began his 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with a duck against India in Chennai. He registered another failure against South Africa, scoring only seven. The right-handed batter struck form by notching up a half-century against Sri Lanka, scoring 52 off 51 balls. His innings, was, however, cut short as he was run out.

The big-hitting batter celebrated his 32nd birthday in style, smashing 121 off 108 balls in the match against Pakistan in Bengaluru.

Marsh struck 10 fours and nine sixes, featuring in a mammoth 259-run stand for the opening wicket with David Warner (163 off 124). He was dismissed for 9 against Netherlands and 36 in the high-scoring clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

“Family is very important” - Marcus Stoinis on Marsh’s unavailability

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has backed Marsh’s decision to fly back home due to personal reasons. He stated that the entire team is behind him, adding that family is very important.

Speaking to cricket.com.au a couple of back, Stoinis commented:

"He's got a family issue going on and like we all know, family is very important, the most important (thing) really. He's doing the right thing and he's getting home and he's seeing the people he needs to see."

“I don't think there's a timeline on when he's coming back, but I'm sure he'll do what he needs to do at home and then get back. He sent me a message last night saying, 'I'll be home for a little bit and then I'm coming back to win this World Cup' so that speaks to his mindset I think,” the 34-year-old added.

Marsh has played 85 ODIs for Australia, scoring 2,456 runs and claiming 56 wickets with his medium pace.