Why is Mohammed Shami not playing today’s IND vs SA Test?

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami is not part of the playing XI for the upcoming first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. He was initially included in the squad for the two-match Test series, but his participation was subject to fitness.

Shami struggled with an ankle issue following the hectic 2023 ODI World Cup campaign on home soil. He had met a specialist in Mumbai and it was decided that he would not recover in time to play in South Africa.

“Mohammed Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests,” BCCI said in a statement.

Shami, one of India's most experienced players, has toured South Africa on three occasions in 2013, 2018, and 2021. The pacer has taken 35 wickets in eight Tests in the Rainbow Nation across his career, and his absence comes across as a huge blow for Team India.

The start of the series opener was delayed due to a wet outfield on Boxing Day. The match officials were pleased with the conditions eventually after the wet patches on the field were dried out.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Lungi Ngidi misses out for the hosts, while two South African players - Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham - make their Test debut.

Who is playing for Team India in the absence of Mohammed Shami?

Team India have gone with four seamers in their bowling attack, with Shardul Thakur being the all-rounder to add some balance to the playing XI. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being automatic selections, the visitors have handed a debut to Prasidh Krishna to complete the pace attack in Shami's absence.

As far as the spin department is concerned, first-choice candidate Ravindra Jadeja missed out due to an injury (back spasm), paving the way for Ravichandran Ashwin to play his seventh Test in South Africa.

"We are pretty confident with our squad and the make-up of our squad. We are playing with four seamers and a spinner. Ashwin is playing in place of Jadeja. Jaddu had a bit of a back spasm, so Ashwin comes in and he is a quality spinner to have. Prasidh is making his debut, along with the other pacers Shardul, Siraj and Bumrah," Rohit Sharma said during the toss.

Will Team India's pace attack be as lethal as ever in the absence of Shami? Let us know what you think.

