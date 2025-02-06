Why is Mohammed Siraj not playing today’s IND vs ENG 2025 ODI?

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj is not a part of the playing XI for the first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6, since he was not included in the squad for the three-match series. The selectors considered the returning Mohammed Shami, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana as the pace attack for the home matches.

Siraj's name was absent when the selectors unveiled the squad for the ODI series against England as well as the Champions Trophy 2025. India named four spin-bowling options along with the recovering Jasprit Bumrah in the squad which left no space for Siraj.

India had made a late change in their squad for the England ODIs, but it came in the form of a fifth spinner in Varun Chakravarthy in place of Bumrah. The pace spearhead is still recovering from a back injury and is doubtful for the upcoming matches. However, India are content with three frontline seamers in the mix, with Pandya as the pace-bowling all-rounder in the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma revealed during the toss that Team India's pace attack comprises debutant Harshit Rana and Mohammed Shami, with Pandya as the all-rounder. Arshdeep Singh has been rested after playing a huge role in the recently concluded T20I series.

"Siraj’s effectiveness comes down when not bowling with the new ball" - Rohit Sharma on Siraj's exclusion

Rohit Sharma had highlighted Siraj's lack of impact without the new ball when quizzed over the former No.1 ranked bowler's absence from the squad for India's upcoming ODI assignments.

“We only wanted three seamers. It’s unfortunate he (Siraj) has to miss out. Siraj’s effectiveness comes down when not bowling with the new ball. We have no option but we wanted guys for specific roles. We wanted guys who can bowl with the new ball, and be effective in the middle overs and at the back end. With these three boys (Shami, Harshit and Arshdeep) we can do that," Sharma had said during the India’s squad-announcement press conference. (via News 18)

Siraj recently played for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy, complying with BCCI's latest guidelines prioritizing domestic cricket. The pacer picked up four wickets, including figures of 3-59 in the 58-run loss to Vidarbha.

