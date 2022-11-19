Why is Pat Cummins not playing today's 2nd ODI between Australia and England?

Australian captain Pat Cummins didn't play in the second ODI of their three-match series against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, November 19.

The star pacer was rested for the fixture, and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was named as the stand-in captain for the second ODI in Cummins' absence.

Australia started the series on a winning note, securing a six-wicket victory in the first game in Adelaide.

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI against England.

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing series is Cummins' maiden assignment as Australia's full-time ODI captain following former skipper Aaron Finch's retirement from the 50-over format. The right-arm seamer also made a significant impact with the ball in the opening encounter, bagging three scalps.

While Australia claimed a crucial win over arch-rivals England in the first ODI, the hosts were fined 40 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate. The Aussies were found to be two overs short of the target time.

Cummins has emphasized the importance of workload management, considering Australia's jam-packed cricket calendar. The 29-year-old has also pulled out of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) owing to the same reason.

Australia get off to a decent start with the bat in the 2nd ODI against England

Hazlewood won the toss and decided to bat first in Sydney. Opening batters Travis Head (19) and David Warner (16) started their innings with a 32-run partnership. However, the two left-handed batters failed to convert their starts.

Following the fall of two wickets, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have steadied the ship for their side, stitching together an impressive unbeaten half-century partnership.

For England, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali have each picked up a wicket so far. Notably, the ongoing contest is a must-win for the visitors as they look to remain afloat in the three-match series.

Ali is the stand-in captain for England for the encounter. Regular skipper Jos Buttler has been rested for this particular game.

