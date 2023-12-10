"Why wouldn't they pick him?" - Doug Bollinger questions Glenn Maxwell's exclusion from Test squad to face Pakistan

Former Australian seamer Doug Bollinger has questioned the selectors for not including Glenn Maxwell in the Test squad to face Pakistan. The former left-arm seamer reckons it wouldn't matter where the all-rounder bats and suggested that he would flourish in the longest format on current form.

Maxwell last played Test cricket in September 2017 against Bangladesh and has done decently in his limited opportunities. The Victorian also has acceptable numbers in first-class cricket, having amassed 4147 runs in 69 games at an average of 39.49, with 7 centuries.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Mornings, Bollinger suggested that the selectors must think outside the box and cited how his idea of Scott Boland in the Test team worked wonders.

"I even said to a few people, why wouldn't they pick ‘Maxi’ in the Test squad the way he's batting? He's played Test cricket before. In Australian conditions, it’d be interesting. Who cares (where you put him), put everyone up the order. I like thinking outside the square like that mate. I said to pick Scott Boland a few years ago and I got called a moron."

The 35-year-old notably has a Test hundred on Indian soil and has been in fiery form in recent times. He struck two hundreds in the 2023 World Cup, including a double-ton, followed by one more in the subsequent T20I series against India.

"I'll keep trying to plug away" - Glenn Maxwell hopeful of Test return

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Glenn Maxwell understands how settled the Test side is but feels he should get an opportunity when they head to the sub-continent. Speaking to SEN, he said last week:

"I'm quite understanding of the circumstances of the current side. They're playing some really good cricket, they’re World Test champions. But I know that when it does come to a sub-continent tour I can be a real viable option to hopefully fill a role in that side. I don't think there's another sub-continent tour until early 2025. So, I'll keep trying to plug away and hopefully get an opportunity at that stage."

Australia's summer begins on December 14 in Perth with the first of three Tests against Pakistan.

