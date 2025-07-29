"Why can't he play his fourth Test?" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling lineup for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that Jasprit Bumrah had decided beforehand that he would play only three Tests in the ongoing series against England. However, he opined that the ace seamer should play the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which would be his fourth game of the series.

Ad

India are 2-1 down in the five-match series against England after the fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw on Sunday, July 27. The final Test will be played at The Oval from Thursday, July 31, onwards.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked about the visitors' potential bowling combination for the final Test.

"I feel there will be changes. Bumrah has decided that he will play three (Tests) only. Should he play three only? I feel a fourth can be played. Why can't he play his fourth Test and the fifth Test of the series? I feel he should play," he responded.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While acknowledging that head coach Gautam Gambhir had stated that all seamers are fit, Chopra wasn't sure about Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh's availability.

"I don't know about Siraj's fitness, although Gauti came and said that everyone is available. However, is he available? Is he 100 percent? Akash Deep and Arshdeep, I don't know," he observed.

Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh were ruled out of the fourth Test against England due to injuries. Mohammed Siraj rolled his foot in a foothole during the Manchester Test.

Ad

"Kuldeep Yadav should definitely be played" - Aakash Chopra on India's spin attack for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Kuldeep Yadav wasn't part of India's playing XI in the first four Tests against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Kuldeep Yadav should feature in India's bowling attack at The Oval.

Ad

"I feel Kuldeep Yadav should definitely be played at The Oval ground because this is a surface that eventually helps spin, and he is also crafty and skillful. You need to bring such bowlers into the game. The Bazball-playing English team might look to slog him a lot," he said (9:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar would also retain their places in the XI.

Ad

"It might backfire if they are unable to read him from the hand. I will put the stamp for Kuldeep Yadav. I have no idea about the rest of the bowling combination that should be played for the fifth Test. I see Jaddu and Sundar playing. So you have got these three spinners, but then, you also need fast bowlers," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that India would be in a dilemma if the pitch at The Oval doesn't allow them to play three spinners. However, he added that it will be a travesty of justice if Kuldeep Yadav doesn't play the final Test either.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news