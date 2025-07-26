“Why is he not playing?” - Former cricketer slams India’s team selection for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former England cricketer David Lloyd criticized India's team selection for the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. He called out the visitors for not including wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing 11.

Llyod pointed out that India have focused on their batting depth throughout the series. Kuldeep Yadav, being a specialist spinner, is on the bench due to excessive focus on increasing the batting.

"The one thing I am seeing about India is that they always want to lengthen the batting. And Yadav, as we've talked about Yadav, why is he not playing? I've seen every game here, for years, give me a wrist-spinner every time of the year. But they are not playing him because he will lessen the batting," he said on talkSPORT Cricket. (7:34)

England got to 544/7 at the end of day three. Having bowled the visitors out earlier for 358 in the first innings, they are now ahead by 186 runs. However, Llyod believes the visitors can draw this contest and avoid defeat.

"India can draw this. You can play on this pitch for two weeks, three weeks, and it won't break up. It doesn't get any quicker. I should think if you've got the resolve, concentration and steel, you've got to come out of this with something and for India, just at this moment, coming out with something is a draw," he added.

Further, David Llyod compared Washington Sundar to the late Shane Warne. Sundar was bowled very late in the innings on the third day, which has been a topic of debate.

"If he (Sundar) is drifting it and gets the breeze, it's perfect. If he gets on that cross-wind and he's putting action on the ball, that is so important. If you put action on the ball, like Shane Warne, action on the ball, drifted in as a leg-spinner before it spins away, lethal. And Washington Sundar is doing the same. If you can hit the drift, you're in business," he remarked. (5:53)

When finally given the opportunity, Sundar bagged two wickets. He was impressive while the other bowlers struggled to pick wickets on a tough day.

David Llyod reflects on India captain Shubman Gill

On a day where the visitors struggled, captain Shubman Gill was also under scrutiny. Some of his tactics, including the delay in bowling Washington Sundar, have been questioned by several former cricketers and fans alike.

David Lloyd admitted that the Indian captain was not proactive. However, he feels the pressure and advice from seniors in the team may have gotten to him.

"Coming to captaincy and a young captain, he would look at it and think we haven't got enough. 358, we've not got enough. In situations like we've had today, he isn't proactive. But I understand that. He'll have so much going on from all the senior players. So you become a little bit muddled," he reflected. (7:00)

Gill is on his maiden tour as captain of the team. With his very first assignment, an away series in England, and being 1-2 down, he is not in an easy situation at the moment.

As a batter alone, he has led from the front and is in remarkable form. Gill is India's leading run-scorer so far with 619 runs from seven innings at an average of 88.42 with three hundreds, including a double hundred.

